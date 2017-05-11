Amalfi Cuisine At Cape House

Bangkok--11 May--Cape and Kantary Hotels

14 - 21 May 2017, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., No 43 Italian Bistro, Cape House, invites you to experience our exclusive 'Amalfi Cuisine'. The Amalfi coast is famed for its sun-drenched villages perched on high, its friendly, fun-loving people, including our resident Italian Chef Giovanni Salice, and the local cuisine, full of fresh ingredients and brimming with health. Now Chef Giovanni brings that wonderful food from his home to No. 43 Italian Bistro: Grilled Mullet with a Reduction of imported Lemon; Neapolitan-style Sausage and Beans; Cannelloni stuffed with ricotta and salmon in red capsicum sauce; and many more. Share with us the joy of Italy!

More details are available from Cape House, Bangkok on tel: 02-658-7444 or by visiting the website at:www.capehouse.com.