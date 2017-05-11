Be a part of the intellectual heritage to experience the valuable handicraft at the 8th Identity of Siam

Bangkok--11 May--Extravaganza PR

SACICT (SUPPORT Arts and Crafts International Centre of Thailand (Public Organization)) invites Thai people and tourists to experience Thailand's the most valuable handcraft in the 8th Identity of Siam, which constantly organized in honor of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit's kindness to gives the occupation to Thai people. The fair is also to celebrate artisans who create the unique artistic handcraft, and inherit the endangered traditional handicraft which is also a cultural heritage.

The 8th Identity of Siam comes back with the idea of "Untold Legendary of Handicraft to Today Life's Crafts" gathering all the masterpieces in Thailand. The fair is combined with 3 exhibited zones.

The first zone "Because of Love to Citizen" exhibits on the royal duties to recollect the benevolence of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, and His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun with the show "Because of Love" which content on the royal duty to visit Thai citizens in 4 regions to express his royal concern on people living.

The second zone "Untold Legend of the Handicraft" exhibits the endangered artisans' craft that is nearly disappeared through the Revival of the Forgotten Heritage, showing the masterpiece and biology with technique to create the handicraft of 3 artisans-Kru Sanae Jamjiraruk from Nonthaburi, who is an expert on Talum, Tiab and Phan Waenfah which alleged from high class artisan, inherited form the ancestor in the age of Krung Sri Ayutthaya with the occupying on the form, procedure, and original intellect, develop to match the contemporary era-Kru Wirat Pinsuwan, from Samut Songkhram, the expert of Benjarong handicraft (Thai porcelain with designs in five colors) with the unique coloring techniques, delicate and elegant that raised up the value of handicraft-Kru Direk Soiseeda, the expert on the repousse and chasing with the unique style metal of Lanna, the heritage on metal wares and mural painting that needs to craft on aluminium, silver, and bronze sheet.

Visiting the origin of SUPPORT Arts and Crafts International Centre of Thailand (Public Organization) at the 3rd zone "SACICT, inheritance the value of folk arts and craft," an Introduction shows the major role in supporting Thai handicraft to international by presenting in charming and

modern Layer Art to attract new generation people to Thai handicraft. With the hall of fame gathers all the knowledge, intellect, nation artisans, handicraft artisans, and the heir of artisans.

Besides, there is a workshop to make a handicraft with artisans. More than 50 retails shop from textile, batik, metal wares, gold wares, home decoration, and apparels and else from the network and member of SACICT that should not miss. Also, the embellished show on stage conveys the variety of culture along the fair.

The 8th Identity of Siam holds 27th – 30th April 2017, at 1st floor Fashion hall and 2nd floor life style hall, Siam Paragon department store, 10.00 am – 10.00 pm. For more information please contact Marketing department, SUPPORT Arts and Crafts International Centre of Thailand (Public Organization), Tel. 035 367 054 – 6 #1376 or hotline1289. Website: www.sacict.or.th. Facebook Fanpage: อัตลักษณ์แห่งสยาม / Instagram: siamidentity_event