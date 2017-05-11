Photo Release: Stiebel Eltron Sponsors Thai Honda Ladkrabang FC

Bangkok--11 May--Spark Communications

Roland Hoehn, left, Managing Director of Stiebel Eltron Asia, receives a Thai Honda Ladkrabang FC replica shirt from Monnathep Pornprapha, Chairman of Thai Honda Ladkrabang FC, to commemorate the start of Stiebel Eltron's sponsorship agreement with the football club at 72nd Anniversary Stadium in Min Buri last Saturday.

Stiebel Eltron's sponsorship of a professional sports team is a strategic move towards being involved at the local level, and giving the brand credibility among young people. Stiebel Eltron sees the potential of Thai Honda Ladkrabang FC, which won Thai Division 1 League in 2016 and is currently playing in the Thai League T1, and aims to grow together.

Stiebel Eltron is the world's leading manufacturer of water heaters, water filters and hand dryers.