The Icon of the Kimberley Australian Barramundi Sea Bass at Wine Pub Pullman Bangkok King Power

The Icon of the Kimberley Australian Barramundi Sea Bass at Wine Pub Pullman Bangkok King PowerGeneral Press Releases Thursday May 11, 2017 11:11
Every day throughout May 2017 from 18.00 – 23.00 hrs. grab the chance to give yourself a treat and try the mild flavor and pure white flesh of imported Australian Barramundi Sea Bass - with the highest Omega-3 of any white fish it's lean, satisfying and the perfect protein. And what could be better than by complementing our prime sea bass with a glass of exquisite wine at Bangkok's number one wine bar? French Executive Chef Dominique Ferchaud and his team have used Australian Barramundi Sea Bass to create 5 exclusive menus for your indulgence so come and pamper your palate at the best wine bar in Bangkok.
Barramundi Sea Bass is an icon of Western Australia's Kimberley region. The Australian farmed barramundi industry started in the mid 1980's and today consists of about 100 licensed farmers, being farmed in all of the Australian states except Tasmania. There is every indication the industry will continue to expand, with growth coming from existing farms and new entrants to the barramundi aquaculture industry to produce even more delectable and delicious fish.
Latest Press Release
14 - 21 May 2017, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., No 43 Italian Bistro, Cape House, invites you to experience our exclusive 'Amalfi Cuisine'. The Amalfi coast is famed for its sun-drenched villages perched on high, its friendly, fun-loving people, including our...
Roland Hoehn, left, Managing Director of Stiebel Eltron Asia, receives a Thai Honda Ladkrabang FC replica shirt from Monnathep Pornprapha, Chairman of Thai Honda Ladkrabang FC, to commemorate the start of Stiebel Eltron's sponsorship agreement with the...
We are very pleasure to invite our new monthly promotion for all of the seafood lover with a Lobster teppanyaki. Our professional chef have design and create the menu that tasty and will make you mouthwatering from the beginning until the end. Lobster...
InterContinental Bangkok's all-day dining restaurant Espresso has just launched its latest Meat Lovers' Buffet Dinner, transforming the week-day feast into a mighty meat celebration this May and June. Featuring Waygu beef and pork Kurobuta, the 'Meat...
SACICT (SUPPORT Arts and Crafts International Centre of Thailand (Public Organization)) invites Thai people and tourists to experience Thailand's the most valuable handcraft in the 8th Identity of Siam, which constantly organized in honor of His Majesty...