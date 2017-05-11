The Icon of the Kimberley Australian Barramundi Sea Bass at Wine Pub Pullman Bangkok King Power

Bangkok--11 May--Pullman Bangkok King Power

Every day throughout May 2017 from 18.00 – 23.00 hrs. grab the chance to give yourself a treat and try the mild flavor and pure white flesh of imported Australian Barramundi Sea Bass - with the highest Omega-3 of any white fish it's lean, satisfying and the perfect protein. And what could be better than by complementing our prime sea bass with a glass of exquisite wine at Bangkok's number one wine bar? French Executive Chef Dominique Ferchaud and his team have used Australian Barramundi Sea Bass to create 5 exclusive menus for your indulgence so come and pamper your palate at the best wine bar in Bangkok.

Barramundi Sea Bass is an icon of Western Australia's Kimberley region. The Australian farmed barramundi industry started in the mid 1980's and today consists of about 100 licensed farmers, being farmed in all of the Australian states except Tasmania. There is every indication the industry will continue to expand, with growth coming from existing farms and new entrants to the barramundi aquaculture industry to produce even more delectable and delicious fish.

· Seared barramundi fillets with sauteed vegetables served with basil mash

· Breaded sea bass fillet with tartar sauce and mâche salad

· Grilled sea bass fillet with potato mousseline, grilled asparagus and lobster bisque espuma

· Sea bass strips gratin with farfalle pasta, leeks and button mushrooms

· Sea bass fillets with sweet & sour sauce and rocket salad

THB 750 net per dish / sharing dish

King Power and Accor Plus members receive 10% discount

For reservations, please call 02 680 9999 or visitwww.winepubbbangkok.com