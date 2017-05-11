Meat Lovers Buffet Dinner at Espresso this May and June

Bangkok--11 May--InterContinental Bangkok

InterContinental Bangkok's all-day dining restaurant Espresso has just launched its latest Meat Lovers' Buffet Dinner, transforming the week-day feast into a mighty meat celebration this May and June.

Featuring Waygu beef and pork Kurobuta, the 'Meat Lovers' buffet dinner offers something for all fans of meat at Espresso's better-than-ever sumptuous dinner buffet. Menu highlights include slow cooked Waygu beef, Thai Massaman Wagyu beef curry, Pork Kurobuta scaloppini with mushroom cream sauce and Kurobuta pork skewer.

Espresso restaurant at InterContinental Bangkok is well known for its consistently high standards, friendly services, and attractive decor. The nightly buffets, especially at the weekends, prove a major draw to guests and city dwellers alike.

Available Monday to Thursday, the Meat Lovers' Buffet Dinner is priced at THB 1350 ++ per person. For more information about this exciting promotion, please call: 02 656 0444 ext. 5505 or visit: www.bangkok.intercontinental.com.