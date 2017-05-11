ภาพข่าว: SPU: รุกยุโรป..! วิทยาลัยนานาชาติศรีปทุม หารือจับมือ มหาวิทยาลัยในเยอรมัน ปูทางแลกเปลี่ยนนักศึกษา

กรุงเทพฯ--11 พ.ค.--มหาวิทยาลัยศรีปทุม ดร.อรพรรณ วีระวงศ์ พลันเท็นคา ที่ปรึกษาวิทยาลัยนานาชาติศรีปทุม (ที่4จากขวา) ให้การต้อนรับ Prof. Dr. Heiko Gewald - Research Professor of Information Management, Director of CROSS - Center for Research on Service Sciences, Hochschule Neu - Ulm University of Applied Sciences, Federal Republic of Germany ในโอกาสเข้าร่วมประชุมหารือความร่วมมือทางวิชาการ โดยมีอาจารย์จิณดา เตชะวณิช รองอธิการบดีด้านการต่างประเทศ มหาวิทยาลัยศรีปทุม ให้เกียรติเป็นประธานในการประชุมหารือทางวิชาการในครั้งนี้ โดยมีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อหารือร่วมกับวิทยาลัยนานาชาติ ,สำนักการจัดการศึกษาออนไลน์ และคณะวิศวกรรมศาสตร์ SPU ในการร่วมมือและสร้างโอกาสการแลกเปลี่ยนนักศึกษา ด้านการศึกษาและการท่องเที่ยวระยะสั้น ในสหพันธ์สาธารณรัฐเยอรมัน และหารือเกี่ยวกับหลักสูตรการจัดการธุรกิจระหว่างประเทศ อีกทั้งยังวางแผนเพื่อการลงนามบันทึกความเข้าใจว่าด้วยความร่วมมือทางวิชาการในอนาคตอันใกล้นี้ด้วย ณ ห้องประชุมวิทยาลัยนานาชาติศรีปทุม อาคาร40ปีศรีปทุม มหาวิทยาลัยศรีปทุม วิทยาเขตบางเขน กรุงเทพฯ เมื่อวันอังคารที่ 9 พฤษภาคม 2560 ที่ผ่านมา #วิทยาลัยนานาชาติศรีปทุม #SPU #SRIPATUM #มหาวิทยาลัยศรีปทุม #เรียนกับตัวจริง ประสบการณ์จริง

