CHATRIUM HOTEL ROYAL LAKE YANGON HELD A MULTIPURPOSE BUILDING HANDING OVER CEREMONY AT NAWARAT MONASTIC SCHOOL

Bangkok--12 May--Chatrium Hotels & Residences

Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon held a ceremony for handing over the newly renovated multipurpose building on Saturday, 6th May 2017 at Nawarat Monastic School in Shwe Pyi Thar Township.

The ceremony took place in the newly renovated 1,700 sq. feet multipurpose building with Chatrium representatives, the school's headmaster, monks, teachers, students, guests and the media in attendance. As per the program, themanagement and staff of the hotel handed over the building to headmaster Sayadaw and then offered lunch to the assembled guests.

The old multipurpose building was created with funds raised from the Chatrium Charity Golf Tournament 2013 and has now been renovated to become a new, spacious and strong building. The renovation funds were raised from the Music for Myanmar Charity Event 2016 which raised 16,800,000 kyats which makes the building now worth 21,300,000 kyats in total. With the newly renovated multipurpose building, the 250 students of Nawarat Monastic School will be able to study, pray and hold meetings and events together all under one roof. This is why we would like to share our extreme gratitude to our sponsors and business partners of the Chatrium Charity Golf Tournament 2013 and Music for Myanmar Charity Event 2016.

Nawarat Monastic School is located in Quarter No. 8, Nawarat Road, Shwe Pyi Thar Township, Yangon and was founded in 2012 by headmaster Sayadaw U Kay Lar Tha. It has come to accommodate over 300 students, around half of whom are in-house children. Within the short span of a few years, it has also become a fundamental establishment in Shwe Pyi Thar Township providing education for children of all religions and ethnic backgrounds.

Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon has already donated concrete paths to the monastic school and a new school building of 1,500 sq. feet worth 25,600,000 kyats. Ms. May Myat Mon Win, General Manager of Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon, explained why they have chosen to help. "Social and environmental responsibility are among the core values at Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon. We continuously support the education of the children of Myanmar and hope that the children at Nawarat Monastic School will be able to fulfill their dreams thanks to our contribution and support."