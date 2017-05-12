Attico Presents Cinta Senese Pork, a Rare Tuscan Delicacy

Bangkok--12 May--midas pr

For a limited time only, Chef Matteo Verini creates imaginative dishes centered around this prized meat

Attico Italian Restaurant's Chef Matteo Verini will delight his guests' taste buds with traditional recipes using exclusive Cinta Senese pork and a blend of other fine, typically Tuscan ingredients.

Now an origin-protected breed, the little-known Cinta Senese pig has been around in Tuscany since the early 14th century. Even today only few people outside of Italy know about this breed and its tender, flavorful meat, making it a rare and special treat for true foodies. Raised by only a few dozen certified farmers, these special pigs grow up in free-range conditions where they are left to graze freely and roam the terrain. Putting the raising of these Cinta Senese under such protection and control guarantees that their meat will always remain a mouthwatering Tuscan delicacy worthy of the DOP (Denominazione di origine protetta) status it has held since 2006.

In May and June 2017 Attico presents four dishes featuring Cinta Senese pork carefully prepared with a selection of other prized ingredients directly from Tuscany. They include Salsiccia e Fagioli al Uccelletto (homemade pork sausage with white bean stew in tomato sauce), Pappardelle al Ragu (Grandma's handmade Pappardelle pasta with pork ragout), Stracotto al Chianti (Tuscan-style braised pork shoulder in Chianti wine with potatoes and rosemary), and Braciola Ripena (stuffed pork chop with porcini mushrooms and black winter truffle).

To complete the culinary experience, Chef Matteo has also created three special vegetarian dishes highlighting Tuscan flavors: Tortelli al Cavolo Nero e Pecorino (homemade ravioli filled with black kale with Tuscan Pecorino cheese cream), Risotto Asparagi e Zafferano (Vialonbe nano rice, saffron, green asparagus tips, 24-month aged Parmesan cheese), and Zuppa di Farro (spelt and barley soup with rustic Tuscan bread and extra virgin olive oil).

"Tuscany has so many culinary delights to offer, many of which are little-known outside of Italy. By sharing the wonderful Cinta Senese pork with our guests we hope to bring them a rare, authentic Italian dining experience and a delicious one at that," says Attico's Cher Matteo Verini.

Guests are invited to lift the secret of one of Tuscany's best-kept culinary secrets, Cinta Senese pork, from May 1st to June 30th, 2017 at Venues' Attico Italian Restaurant. Dishes start at THB 320 net and are served at dinner time only.