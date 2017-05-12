The ADP Design Tour Puts Asian Designers in International Spotlight in Bangkok

Bangkok--12 May--Midas PR

The Asia Designer Communication Platform (ADP) brings its Design Tour to Bangkok from May 24 to June 6, 2017. During these two weeks, ADP will be hosting specialized workshops for designers, an exclusive dinner party for the media and industry partners, as well as a modern design exhibition in collaboration with Sombat Permpoon Gallery.

Since its establishment, ADP has been pursuing its mission to help Asian design gain global recognition and assist Asian designers to expand their business outside their home country on an international level. This way the organization has brought many new and exciting business opportunities to creatives around Asia Pacific and has significantly contributed to building partnerships between designers and design organizations around the world.

During the upcoming Design Tour, ADP will present its Level A Certification Course on May 24, 2017, at Hubba-To, South-East Asia's newest and most innovative co-working space. With its unique interior design and highly creative atmosphere, it is the ideal place to host a workshop that is intended to teach creatives to reach out to the international market and gain global exposure for their work.

On the evening of the same day, ADP is inviting thought leaders of local business organizations, the international world of design and representatives of Thailand's leading media outlets for a dinner party at Attitude, the Westin Grande's classy rooftop venue. This event will be full of excellent networking opportunities and inspiring idea exchanges, making it the place to be for everyone wanting to be a part of the community ADP is building.

To give the public a taste of ADP's work, the association has partnered with Sombat Permpoon Gallery, Thailand's leading gallery of contemporary art. For two weeks, it will be hosting a unique collection titled "Cross the Line - Penetrate Asian Market and Step onto the International Stage". It will be featuring work by some of the most celebrated, talented international designers.

With this fine combination of events, workshops and exhibitions, ADP is advancing its cause of putting forward Asian designers to the global market. By shining the spotlight on innovations here in Thailand and other countries in Asia Pacific the design community will continue to flourish and convince the global market of its capabilities and creativity.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the Design Tour to Bangkok this year. It's such an international city that makes a great platform for both established and emerging designers to reach out and promote their work to a larger audience. Bringing leading industry players and creatives from around the world together is our mission at ADP, and we are sure the events we are hosting here will help us accomplish it," explains ADP.