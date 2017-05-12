Hilton Pattaya Wins the First Prize of the Best American Burger 2017

Hilton Pattaya Wins the First Prize of the Best American Burger 2017General Press Releases Friday May 12, 2017 09:56
Hilton Pattaya's Executive Chef, Matthew Dowdell and team had prepared creative American Burger by using American beef, California cheeses, U.S. potatoes and Washington apples at the Great American Burger Competition that was held recently.
U.S. Embassy Bangkok's Foreign Agricultural Service organized the first Burger Competition and American Food Fair under the name of American Taste on the Beach at CentralFestival Pattaya Beach on April 28-30, 2017. The event kicked off with the 'Great American Burger Competition 2017', which brought ten chefs from Pattaya's top restaurants with their own special menus using U.S. beef, U.S. potatoes, California cheeses, and Washington apples.
With the juicy and flavorsome original U.S. beef patty, crispy bun, cheeses, Asian slaw, Apple pickle and the secret Gochujang BBQ sauce made all judges award the Best American Burger prize to Hilton Pattaya's Executive Chef - Matthew Dowdell and his team.
"We've created the original American burger by adding the apple Gochujan barbecue sauce and Asian slaw to avoid the boring. Apple pickle helps adding more flavors to the burger" Hilton Pattaya's Executive Chef - Matthew Dowdell said.
Latest Press Release
For a limited time only, Chef Matteo Verini creates imaginative dishes centered around this prized meat Attico Italian Restaurant's Chef Matteo Verini will delight his guests' taste buds with traditional recipes using exclusive Cinta Senese pork and a...
Zing Bakery, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld would like to invite the health lovers to Taste the Salad Fresh form the garden. We use fresh ingredients that clean without chemicals, to make sure you taste the natural flavor a...
An exclusive Brow Workshop class for Socialgiver customers hosted by Benefit's brow expert – "Khun Amm Wimonrat" Benefit's National Brow Artist. Customers will learn how to do Benefit's signature brow mapping technique to find their perfect brow...
Great Grand Mothers, Grand Mothers, Mothers and to be mothers dine on the house when with their families. Welcome Prosecco and a surprise gift. Date : 14 May 2017 Time : 12noon - 04.00pm Price : 599++/person *Free for Mom Book now! Call: 02 686...
Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon held a ceremony for handing over the newly renovated multipurpose building on Saturday, 6th May 2017 at Nawarat Monastic School in Shwe Pyi Thar Township. The ceremony took place in the newly renovated 1,700 sq. feet...