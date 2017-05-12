Hilton Pattaya Wins the First Prize of the Best American Burger 2017

Bangkok--12 May--Hilton Pattaya

Hilton Pattaya's Executive Chef, Matthew Dowdell and team had prepared creative American Burger by using American beef, California cheeses, U.S. potatoes and Washington apples at the Great American Burger Competition that was held recently.

U.S. Embassy Bangkok's Foreign Agricultural Service organized the first Burger Competition and American Food Fair under the name of American Taste on the Beach at CentralFestival Pattaya Beach on April 28-30, 2017. The event kicked off with the 'Great American Burger Competition 2017', which brought ten chefs from Pattaya's top restaurants with their own special menus using U.S. beef, U.S. potatoes, California cheeses, and Washington apples.

With the juicy and flavorsome original U.S. beef patty, crispy bun, cheeses, Asian slaw, Apple pickle and the secret Gochujang BBQ sauce made all judges award the Best American Burger prize to Hilton Pattaya's Executive Chef - Matthew Dowdell and his team.

"We've created the original American burger by adding the apple Gochujan barbecue sauce and Asian slaw to avoid the boring. Apple pickle helps adding more flavors to the burger" Hilton Pattaya's Executive Chef - Matthew Dowdell said.

As the winners from the Great American Burger Competition, Chef Matthew will be battling with the winners from Bangkok by the end of the year at Central World in Bangkok.