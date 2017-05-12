Brow Workshop with Benefit Cosmetics and Socialgiver

Bangkok--12 May--Socialgiver

An exclusive Brow Workshop class for Socialgiver customers hosted by Benefit's brow expert – "Khun Amm Wimonrat" Benefit's National Brow Artist. Customers will learn how to do Benefit's signature brow mapping technique to find their perfect brow shapes and to style their brows.

Giftcard includes

A 1.30-hour workshop to experience techniques from Benefit's National Brow Artist! Make up and tool provide throughout the workshop

A surprise gift from Benefit (Worth 1,000 THB.)

Special Offer: Special promotion from Benefit Cosmetics for any purchase at the workshop Additional details

Only 8 seats available per session!

Venue: Benefit, Siam Paragon 1st Floor (In front of H&M exit in Paragon Department Store)

Date: May 27 -28th, 2017

Time:

Round1: May 27 at 11.30 hrs.

Round2: May 27 at 15:00 hrs.

Round3: May 28 at 11.30 hrs.

Round4: May 28 at 15:00 hrs.

Price: 900 Baht (full value 2,000 Baht)

Get the Tickets at http://bit.ly/2pKv5KB

Contact

E-mail: Hello@socialgiver.com

Tel.: 086 506 5574