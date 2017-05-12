New Asparagus Menu at InterContinental Bangkoks Italian Kitchen Theo Mio

New Asparagus Menu at InterContinental Bangkoks Italian Kitchen Theo MioGeneral Press Releases Friday May 12, 2017 09:15
Menu highlights include: White asparagus wrapped in speck and roasted with truffle; Steamed white and green asparagus with chopped egg, capers and soft herbs; and Potato gnocchi with white and green asparagus in porcini emulsion. Designed to excel in both texture and taste, the dishes are expected to dazzle both lovers of great food and adventure.
First opened in 2015 by Celebrity Chef Theo Randall, Theo Mio is the chef's first ever restaurant outside the UK, and is still the talk of the town to this day. The restaurant, with its open-kitchen concept, focuses on exciting seasonal menus created from top quality local ingredients as well as hand-picked Italian produce.
