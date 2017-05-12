New Asparagus Menu at InterContinental Bangkoks Italian Kitchen Theo Mio

Bangkok--12 May--InterContinental Bangkok

Acing asparagus this April will be InterContinental Bangkok's Italian Kitchen Theo Mio, as the restaurant launches a new selection of dishes featuring this highly sought-after seasonal delicacy.

Menu highlights include: White asparagus wrapped in speck and roasted with truffle; Steamed white and green asparagus with chopped egg, capers and soft herbs; and Potato gnocchi with white and green asparagus in porcini emulsion. Designed to excel in both texture and taste, the dishes are expected to dazzle both lovers of great food and adventure.

First opened in 2015 by Celebrity Chef Theo Randall, Theo Mio is the chef's first ever restaurant outside the UK, and is still the talk of the town to this day. The restaurant, with its open-kitchen concept, focuses on exciting seasonal menus created from top quality local ingredients as well as hand-picked Italian produce.

The Asparagus menu is available daily for lunch and dinner throughout April, May and June, with menu items ranging from THB 425++ to THB 850++

For more information about this exciting promotion, please call: 02 656 0444 ext. 5505 or visit: www.bangkok.intercontinental.com.