Womens Journey Thailand campaign to return with great offers throughout August 2017

Bangkok--12 May--TAT Inter PR Division

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is bringing back the Women's Journey Thailand campaign with all the highlights and offers to entice women travellers from around the world to enjoy a huge range of activities, special deals, discounts and privileges in Thailand throughout the month of August. According to the latest statistics of international arrivals to the kingdom, the growth of female travellers has risen significantly over the past few years.

Mrs. Srisuda Wanapinyosak, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific said, "Today women are significant decision makers and powerful with high-spending power. With a full range of products and services that can serve women's needs, Thailand can definitely be the ideal destination. The Women's Journey Thailand campaign will showcase how women travellers can enjoy these products and services at very attractive prices when they visit Thailand in August."

TAT is bringing back several activities launched as part of the inaugural Women's Journey Thailand campaign, including the Lady Golf Challenge, Lady Celebrities to Thailand, Thailand through Her Eyes, Lady in Thai Fabrics, and Lady Bloggers. These activities are to enhance Thailand's positive image as one of Asia's most female friendly destinations.

Mrs. Srisuda Wanapinyosak (left), TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific, and Ms. Natthaya Boonchompaisarn at the press conference to announce the launch of the Women's Journey Thailand 2017 campaign

Another interesting highlight for this year's campaign is the appointment of Ms. Natthaya Boonchompaisarn, or Grace, the winner of The FACE Thailand season 3 as an honorable representative to inspire the lady travelers all around the world to explore varieties of quality products and services the country has to offer for this segment.

TAT is collaborating with various tourism-related businesses throughout the country, and has classified the products and services for women travellers into seven types. These include accommodation (hotels and resorts); health, beauty and spa services; shopping malls, dining and restaurants; recreation and entertainment; such as, theme parks; lifestyle activities; such as, handicraft workshops and fitness, and transportation services; such as, airlines and car rentals.

All the products and services as well as special privileges will be featured in the "Women's Journey Thailand" mobile application and the mini website womensjourney , which will be officially available in June.

Also featured in the campaign's mobile app or registered at the shops is a welcome privilege package for female travellers, which entitles a free SIM card with a data package from Dtac, a complimentary drink from Coffee World, and a discount up to 300 Baht from Grab Taxi. Additionally, female VISA cardholders will be offered a dining voucher from The Cook- Amarin Plaza, a shopping voucher Club 21 with the amount of 5,000 Baht at the Emporium along with complimentary gifts from participating department stores on Sukhumvit Road, all in Bangkok, as well as enjoy discounts at stores in 20 provinces across the country. Moreover, those with a VISA premium card will receive a complimentary spa and signature dish for rewards claim in advance.

Meanwhile, the Airports of Thailand and the Immigration Bureau will provide special 'pink lanes' for women travellers who visit Thailand in August.

