KING OF KINGS, a painting exhibition by famed artist, Maura Moynihan to honor Thailands late monarch

King of Kings, a painting exhibition in honor of Thailand's late monarch, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej by famed American artist and musician Maura Moynihan, is on show at 23 bar & gallery from now until 13 May 2017.

This is the second time she has exhibited her art at this popular exhibition space located in Bangkok's Chinatown. Her first exhibition was held there in October 2016, one week before the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

She was inspired to paint a series of portraits of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, working with iconic photographs that for decades have hung in every Buddhist temple (wat), market and Thai household throughout his remarkable 70-year reign. He was revered as a statesman, monk, soldier, musician, painter, photographer, inventor and sportsman who was fondly known as the 'Development King'. He combined a regal bearing with a common touch, ever striding through fields and jungles with pencils, maps and cameras, always striving to improve the lives of Thai people.

"For so many years I loved and admired Thailand's 'People's King', a catalyst of modern Asia who steered his nation through massive social, economic and political transformations, whose vision and energy made Thailand the most stable and prosperous country in Southeast Asia. When I joined the tens of thousands of Thai citizens at Sanam Luang on 22 October, 2016, to sing the royal anthem under the baton of Somtow Sucharitkul, I was profoundly moved by the love and respect the Thai people felt for this great and good man," said Maura.

In this official year of mourning, Maura has visited many exhibitions portraying the scope and brilliance of his life and achievements, as people of Thailand pay homage to their gifted sovereign in creative expressions of art, literature and music.

"There is a Tibetan saying that such a leader is as rare as a star in daylight. Farewell, kind Dhamma Raja, we shall not see your like again," added Maura.

King of Kings, from Maura Moynihan is on display in the exhibition space at 23 bar & gallery. Located in the beautiful old town area of Charoen Krung, it serves those who appreciate art and culture with regular exhibitions by prominent Thai and international artists.