International Mothers Day Brunch at Medinii restaurant, The Continent Hotel Bangkok

Bangkok--12 May--The Continent Hotel Bangkok International Mothers Day Brunch. Great Grand Mothers, Grand Mothers, Mothers and to be mothers dine on the house when with their families. Welcome Prosecco and a surprise gift. Date : 14 May 2017 Time : 12noon - 04.00pm Price : 599++/person *Free for Mom Book now! Call: 02 686 7000 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mediniirestaurant/

Latest Press Release

Attico Presents Cinta Senese Pork, a Rare Tuscan Delicacy For a limited time only, Chef Matteo Verini creates imaginative dishes centered around this prized meat Attico Italian Restaurant's Chef Matteo Verini will delight his guests' taste buds with traditional recipes using exclusive Cinta Senese pork and a...

Salad Fresh from the garden at Zing Bakery Centara Grand at CentralWorld Zing Bakery, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld would like to invite the health lovers to Taste the Salad Fresh form the garden. We use fresh ingredients that clean without chemicals, to make sure you taste the natural flavor a...

Brow Workshop with Benefit Cosmetics and Socialgiver An exclusive Brow Workshop class for Socialgiver customers hosted by Benefit's brow expert – "Khun Amm Wimonrat" Benefit's National Brow Artist. Customers will learn how to do Benefit's signature brow mapping technique to find their perfect brow...

CHATRIUM HOTEL ROYAL LAKE YANGON HELD A MULTIPURPOSE BUILDING HANDING OVER CEREMONY AT NAWARAT MONASTIC SCHOOL Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon held a ceremony for handing over the newly renovated multipurpose building on Saturday, 6th May 2017 at Nawarat Monastic School in Shwe Pyi Thar Township. The ceremony took place in the newly renovated 1,700 sq. feet...

