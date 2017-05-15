Photo Release: UNDERWORLD PRESS CONFERENCE AT CHATRIUM HOTEL RIVERSIDE BANGKOK

Photo Release: UNDERWORLD PRESS CONFERENCE AT CHATRIUM HOTEL RIVERSIDE BANGKOKGeneral Press Releases Monday May 15, 2017 15:52
The pioneering British Electronic Dance Music (EDM) group Underworld led by Mr. Karl Hyde and Mr. Rick Smith were warmly welcomed by Mr. Patrick Manthe, General Manager of Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok during the press conference for their upcoming "Super Summer Sound 2017 with Underworld" concert. The press conference was held at the Ravipa Room of the hotel.
