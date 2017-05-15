Photo Release: Zuellig Pharma announces investment in HBC

Photo Release: Zuellig Pharma announces investment in HBCGeneral Press Releases Monday May 15, 2017 16:49
Zuellig Pharma, the region's leading healthcare services provider, signed an agreement to invest in Health Benefit Consultants Company (HBC) through its Malaysian subsidiary – MiCare Sdn Bhd. HBC is a leading third party administrator in Thailand providing medical claims administration and related consulting and advisory services to corporates and insurance companies. This partnership will focus on growing HBC in Thailand and expanding the services and health benefits it offers to Thai people. Meanwhile, HBC will have access to MiCare's global network, providing it with greater business expansion opportunity.
Photo shows: Mr. Moses Hee, Zuellig Pharma Vice President Integrated Solutions (left), andMr. Permsak Natenuj, Managing Director of Health Benefit Consultants Co., Ltd. (right) exchanging signed agreement as Zuellig Pharma made significant investment in HBC. Mr. Yves Hermes, Zuellig Pharma Chief Executive, Thailand & Indochina, Taiwan (middle) joined as a witness.
