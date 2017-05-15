The Flavors of South America at Orchid Cafe

General Press Releases Monday May 15, 2017 09:29
Bangkok--15 May--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit
Throughout May and June, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Orchid Cafe, chefs will enhance the Weekend Grande Seafood Buffet Dinner with special South American dishes.

Highlights will include appetizers of Brazilian feijoada, a delicious thick soup of black beans, fresh chorizo and pork, and bacalhau salad with salted cod, chickpeas and lemon. Authentic main dishes will include seafood rice, piri piri prawns, and a selection of succulent Brazilian-style prime roast meats. There will also be irresistible desserts such as crema Catalana, a luscious crème brûlee-type dish flavored with cinnamon and orange zest, traditional fried churros pastries, and much more.

The winner of TripAdvisor's "Certificate of Excellence", Orchid Cafe is a renowned all day dining venue featuring one of the finest buffets in Bangkok.
Expand your culinary horizons. Join us for a taste of South America at Orchid Cafe.
Lunch and Dinner Buffet
Lunch Buffet: 12.00 – 14.30 hours (Monday – Saturday) 1,200++ Baht per adult and 850++ Baht per child
Dinner Buffet: 18.00 – 22.30 hours (Monday – Thursday) 1,600++ Baht per adult and 1,100++ Baht per child
Weekend Grande Seafood Dinner Buffet
Dinner Buffet: 18.00 – 22.30 hours (Friday – Sunday) 1,950++ Baht per adult and 1,200++ Baht per child
The Grande Club and SPG members enjoy special privileges.
For further information, please contact: 02 6498355, email dining.sgs@luxurycollection.com or visit our online store at www.sheratongrandesukhumvit.com/en/store

