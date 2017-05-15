Dig into a gastronomic experience of special Rice Dumpling during Dragon Boat Festival at Hong Kong Fisherman

Bangkok--15 May--IMPACT Exhibition Management Treat yourself and your loved ones to a bundle of deliciousness with Hong Kong Fisherman's Rice Dumpling to celebrate this year's Dragon Boat Festival. Indulge in chef's secret homemade recipe of glutinous rice dumpling stuffed with the finest ingredients including juicy Hong Kong style roasted duck, Chinese mushroom, salted egg yolk, chestnuts, ginkgo nuts, soybean and Chinese sausage. Unwrap and take in the natural scent of bamboo leaves and a tasty composition of this special rice dumpling available during May 17- 31, 2017 at only 180 baht/piece at Hong Kong Fisherman, located at Lobby Hall 8, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, please call 02-833-5434-5. For news updates, please visit Facebook fan page: Hong Kong Fisherman orwww.hkfisherman.com.

