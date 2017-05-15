Hit the roast themed buffet dinner at Dee Lite Restaurant

#Hit the roast themed buffet dinner at Dee Lite RestaurantGeneral Press Releases Monday May 15, 2017 16:18
DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok presents its latest promotion with an amazing selection of roasted and grilled meats and shellfish under the 'Hit the Roast' theme night buffet at Dee Lite restaurant. The buffet is available every Saturday evening from 18.00 to 23.00 hrs.
Guests can enjoy a varied selection of item from the roast and grilled menu such as Australian ribs, whole pig from Trang in southern Thailand, Chinese duck, Virginia ham, whole salmon and leg of lamb with a sumptuous selection of side dishes.
The Asian appetizers include roasted bamboo filled with fish curry, and roasted prawns on sugar cane. The roasted Italian sausage with caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese and thyme; and the roasted red pepper with pine nuts, shredded roasted chicken and basil pesto penne are two classic Mediterranean dishes. The taste of Asia is well represented by the noodle soup with roasted Chinese pork and shrimp dumplings.
The Dee Lite chalk board menu features a fantastic selection of main course roasted meats including herb pot roast with pork rib soup; roast rack of lamb with garlic and pepper sauce, and wok-fried roasted seafood in hot basil sauce.
'Hit the Roast' themed dinner buffet, available every Saturday evening from 18.00 to 22.00 hrs., is priced at THB 950 net per person including soft drinks. Children aged 6 - 12 years pay half price. Children under six years eat for free.
