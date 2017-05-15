White asparagus is in season at Acqua, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Bangkok--15 May--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Food Promotion : May 2017

White asparagus is in season at Acqua

The white asparagus season is short-lived, so make the most of it by enjoying this delicate, succulent dish in a variety of ways throughout May at Acqua, at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya!

The Acqua chefs are serving white asparagus cream soup with chunks of lobster at THB 550++, steamed white asparagus with creamy hollandaise sauce at THB 690++, white asparagus served with dry-cured Italian Parma ham at THB 890++, and white asparagus risotto with porcini mushrooms, at THB 690++.

Acqua is the venue for enjoying the finest Italian cuisine, and is open every evening from 18.00 to 23.00 hrs. For reservations please call (038) 714-981.