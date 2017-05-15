Peking Duck Half Price at Dynasty Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

General Press Releases Monday May 15, 2017 12:37
Bangkok--15 May--Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao
Dynasty Chinese Restaurant, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, invites you to enjoy "Peking Duck", the most renowned Chinese gourmet dish, for 50% off during the month of May!

Master Chef Kam recommends you to sample his crispy roasted duck delicacy and even invites you to try one of his innovative second course creations for free! You can select from many options including stir-fried duck with pepper; braised duck meat soup; fried duck slices with bean sprouts and more.

Half price at only THB 963 net.
Available during 1st - 31st May 2017 for lunch & dinner
(11:30 - 14:30 hrs. / 18:00 - 22:30 hrs.)
For reservation, please contact Tel: +66 (0)2 541 1234 ext. 4151
Email:fb_office@chr.co.th

