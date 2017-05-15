New Korean Combinations

Bangkok--15 May--Pathumwan Princess Hotel

Part of the fabric of Pathumwan Princess for over 20 years, Bangkok's famous Kongju Korean Restaurant is ringing in the changes for the summer months,starting this May, with a completely new look menu that includes three great new Combo Sets, offering exceptional value for money. The Meat Combo is THB 690 nett, the Seafood Combo THB 790 nett and the Mixed Pork & Salmon Combojust THB 650 nett.

Kongju Korean Restaurant: 2nd floor of Pathumwan Princess Hotel

Open daily 11:30 am – 2:00 pm. for lunch and

5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. for dinner

For more information, please contact 02-216-3700 ext. 20230