#O M G Sunday Brunch buffet at Dee Lite Restaurant

General Press Releases Monday May 15, 2017 16:05
Bangkok--15 May--DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok
DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok presents its latest Sunday brunch promotion called 'OMG Sunday Brunch' at Dee Lite restaurant, starting May 14 onwards.

Dee Lite's new 'OMG Sunday Brunch' is a real feast for prawn and shrimp lovers. Guests can enjoy this super 'Oh My Goong Sunday Brunch' with the city's tallest 'Shrimp Cocktail Tower' and choose from a fabulous selection of prawn and shrimp dishes such as ceviche, deep fried, breaded, spicy salad, boiled and wok fried.

The Oh My Goong live cooking station offers so much choice. Guests select the prawns and the chefs then cook them to order just the way they like including tom yum, tom kha and BBQ. Baked pasta, beef steak, roasted duck and fish dishes are also available.

While adult guests enjoy a real family affair brunch, the kids can enjoy their own separate menu with lots of fun, educational activities and games in Dee Lite's famous Junior Club. Kids can role play and have fun being a junior chef, housekeeper or little bartender.

OMG Sunday Brunch is available from May 14 (12.00 to 15.00 hrs.) and is priced at THB 1,150 net per person including soft drinks. Children aged less than 12 years of age eat for free.
Dee Lite restaurant is located on level 1 of DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok and opens for dinner daily from 18.00 to 23.00. For reservations please call 02 649 6666 or email bkkss.info@hilton.com

