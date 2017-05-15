Rambutan Pink Clear Sky cocktails at The Emerald Hotel

Rambutan Pink Clear Sky cocktails at The Emerald HotelGeneral Press Releases Monday May 15, 2017 13:45
As well as state-of-the-art venues, professionalism and planning expertise, much of the success of the recent World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit in Bangkok came down to the Thai touch and unique local Thai experiences offered to all...
Hamilton's Steak House of Dusit Thani Bangkok offers the Classic Signature Dishes in old time throughout May-June 2017. Take a ride back through time by sampling Hamilton's Steak House's very first signature dishes that are full of original flavours and...
Ending this summer with "Rambutan Pink & Clear Sky", cocktail and mocktail made from rambutan which creates unique taste of sweetness. You can enjoy these at every restaurant of the Emerald Hotel. "Rambutan Pink" rich taste derives from well-blended...
Dynasty Chinese Restaurant, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, invites you to enjoy "Peking Duck", the most renowned Chinese gourmet dish, for 50% off during the month of May! Master Chef Kam recommends you to sample his crispy roasted duck...
Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya led by Wuthisak Pichayagan (centre), hotel manager along with hotel staff recently participated in the first "Annual Fire Drill and Fire Evacuation Practice Training 2017" to ensure safety awareness for handling...