Bangkok--15 May--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Food Promotion : May 2017

Healthy green tea pastries served at Vistas

Delicately flavoured and nutritious, green tea is a healthy component of cakes and desserts, and the pastry chefs at Vistas in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya are preparing three green tea specials throughout May.

Green tea macaroon filled with red bean paste is priced at THB 85++, green tea opera cake layered with cream at THB 150++, and green tea cheesecake flavoured with vanilla at THB 120++.

The green tea specials are served from 09.00 to 22.00 hrs at Vistas, sited just off the resort's lobby and offering a dreamy view of Pattaya Bay. For more information or reservations, please contact us on: (038) 714 981