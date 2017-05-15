Summer Fruits

Bangkok--15 May--Pathumwan Princess Hotel

Refreshing, fruit filled cocktails are just what the doctor ordered during the heat of May, and Studio Bar has concocted two tangy delights - Berry & Mango, a blend of vodka, strawberry liqueur, strawberry puree, apple juice and lime juice topped with fresh mango juice and Mango Tango, with white rum, cinnamon liqueur mango juice, and passion fruit juice. Both cocktails are available throughout the month for only THB 300 nett per glass.

STUDiO BAR: Ground Floor of Pathumwan Princess Hotel

Open daily from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.

For more information and to reserve seats, please contact 02-216-3700 ext. 20133