Photo Release: Annual fire drill evacuation training 2017 @ Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Bangkok--15 May--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya led by Wuthisak Pichayagan (centre), hotel manager along with hotel staff recently participated in the first "Annual Fire Drill and Fire Evacuation Practice Training 2017" to ensure safety awareness for handling an emergency case trained by the fireman team from Pattaya Disaster Prevention & Mitigation. All departments concerned gave a good cooperation to learn and practice with the scene-made to achieve the target and hotel standard.

Peking Duck Half Price at Dynasty Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok Dynasty Chinese Restaurant, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, invites you to enjoy "Peking Duck", the most renowned Chinese gourmet dish, for 50% off during the month of May! Master Chef Kam recommends you to sample his crispy roasted duck...

Photo Release: The mask singer was filmed at Centara Grand Mirage Pattaya Recently, Workpoint TV filmed the show of season 2 of the mask singer at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. Andre Brulhart, (next right from centre) general manager of the hotel gives a warm welcome to the still unknown competitor wearing the...

Healthy green tea pastries served at Vistas Delicately flavoured and nutritious, green tea is a healthy component of cakes and desserts, and the pastry chefs at Vistas in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya are preparing three green tea specials throughout May. Green tea macaroon filled with...

Gourmet pizza baked at Oasis Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya Enjoy the perfect pizza at Oasis, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, where the chefs have created three gourmet pizzas for you to enjoy at any time of the day or evening throughout May. Mascarpone Pizza is a thin-crust pizza topped with a creamy...

