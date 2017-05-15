Classic Signature Dishes At Hamiltons Steak House, Dusit Thani Bangkok

General Press Releases Monday May 15, 2017 14:01
Bangkok--15 May--Dusit Thani Bangkok
Hamilton's Steak House of Dusit Thani Bangkok offers the Classic Signature Dishes in old time throughout May-June 2017.

Take a ride back through time by sampling Hamilton's Steak House's very first signature dishes that are full of original flavours and texture including Lobster Bisque Puff, Light Lobster Bisque with Lobster Meat and Vegetable Julienne Topped with Puff Pastry, Yorkshire Pudding, Baker's English Style served with Roasted Beef, and Roasted Beef Carving on Trolley, Grilled Australian Rib Eye Steak with Your Choice of Sauce. Prices start from THB 300++ per dish. Dusit Gold Discount can be applied.

Lobster Bisque Puff and Yorkshire Pudding are available for both lunch and dinner. For, Roasted Beef Carving on Trolley is available for dinner only.
For more information, please call Dusit Thani Bangkok at: +66 (0) 2200 9000 ext. 2345 E-mail dtbkdining@dusit.com Website: www.dusit.com/dtbk, www.facebook.com/dusitthani

Latest Press Release

A touch of Thainess enhances the 2017 WTTC Global Summit in Bangkok

As well as state-of-the-art venues, professionalism and planning expertise, much of the success of the recent World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit in Bangkok came down to the Thai touch and unique local Thai experiences offered to all...

Classic Signature Dishes At Hamiltons Steak House, Dusit Thani Bangkok

Hamilton's Steak House of Dusit Thani Bangkok offers the Classic Signature Dishes in old time throughout May-June 2017. Take a ride back through time by sampling Hamilton's Steak House's very first signature dishes that are full of original flavours and...

Rambutan Pink Clear Sky cocktails at The Emerald Hotel

Ending this summer with "Rambutan Pink & Clear Sky", cocktail and mocktail made from rambutan which creates unique taste of sweetness. You can enjoy these at every restaurant of the Emerald Hotel. "Rambutan Pink" rich taste derives from well-blended...

Peking Duck Half Price at Dynasty Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Dynasty Chinese Restaurant, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, invites you to enjoy "Peking Duck", the most renowned Chinese gourmet dish, for 50% off during the month of May! Master Chef Kam recommends you to sample his crispy roasted duck...

Photo Release: Annual fire drill evacuation training 2017 @ Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya led by Wuthisak Pichayagan (centre), hotel manager along with hotel staff recently participated in the first "Annual Fire Drill and Fire Evacuation Practice Training 2017" to ensure safety awareness for handling...

Related Topics

Hamilton's Steak House Dusit Thani Bangkok Thani Bangkok Dusit Thani Throughout TAKE A RIDE Hamilton Bangkok flavour E-Class