Classic Signature Dishes At Hamiltons Steak House, Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--15 May--Dusit Thani Bangkok

Hamilton's Steak House of Dusit Thani Bangkok offers the Classic Signature Dishes in old time throughout May-June 2017.

Take a ride back through time by sampling Hamilton's Steak House's very first signature dishes that are full of original flavours and texture including Lobster Bisque Puff, Light Lobster Bisque with Lobster Meat and Vegetable Julienne Topped with Puff Pastry, Yorkshire Pudding, Baker's English Style served with Roasted Beef, and Roasted Beef Carving on Trolley, Grilled Australian Rib Eye Steak with Your Choice of Sauce. Prices start from THB 300++ per dish. Dusit Gold Discount can be applied.

Lobster Bisque Puff and Yorkshire Pudding are available for both lunch and dinner. For, Roasted Beef Carving on Trolley is available for dinner only.

For more information, please call Dusit Thani Bangkok at: +66 (0) 2200 9000 ext. 2345 E-mail dtbkdining@dusit.com Website: www.dusit.com/dtbk, www.facebook.com/dusitthani