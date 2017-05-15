Life is colourful! The exhibition by Yayoi Kusama Is ready to paint Singapore rainbow

Life is colourful! The exhibition by Yayoi Kusama Is ready to paint Singapore rainbowGeneral Press Releases Monday May 15, 2017 15:25
Yayoi Kusama is no doubt one of the most influential artists of the century. The rebellious Japanese artist aka 'Polka Dot Princess' is best known for her works with the colorful and bold polka dots that later become a trademark of her work while the way she creates all her works has become the worldwide phenomenon!
For those of you who wish to experience the work of this avant-garde artist, this is your chance! Singapore Tourism Board would like to invite you to 'YAYOI KUSAMA: Life is the Heart of a Rainbow' during 9th June-3rd September, 2017 at National Gallery Singapore – the first major survey of her work in Southeast Asia, which will focus on the immersive and expansive nature of her practice. Get to know more about her extraordinary and highly influential career and works through paintings, room-size presentations, outdoor sculptural installations, designs and many more which will leave you in awe! Be amazed by her famous 'Pumpkin' sculpture, Dots Designs and Infinity Mirror Room, a mirror-lined chamber housing a dazzling and seemingly endless LED light display.
If you are ready! Let's go to Singapore and enjoy the land of polka dots with Yayoi Kusama. Explore the work of the artist that continues to push artistic boundaries. The special exhibition like this is definitely something not to be missed!
