A touch of Thainess enhances the 2017 WTTC Global Summit in Bangkok

Bangkok--15 May--TAT Inter PR Division

As well as state-of-the-art venues, professionalism and planning expertise, much of the success of the recent World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit in Bangkok came down to the Thai touch and unique local Thai experiences offered to all delegates at this high-profile global event.

H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand delivered opening remarks at 2017 WTTC Global Summit in Bangkok

An international event on a very Thai stage

The world's biggest travel event, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit was held for the first time ever in Southeast Asia and was hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The event saw more than 800 delegates from 58 countries including world leaders, ministers, and tourism industry leaders and professionals visit Bangkok from 26-27 April, 2017, for meetings and discussions about the future of the industry. Enhancing, and no doubt ensuring the event's huge success, was the touch of Thainess provided at the event, the gala dinner and the memorable trips arranged by TAT.

As TAT is currently promoting unique local Thai experiences, delegates were treated to a range of Thai activities and traditional entertainment. At the welcome Gala Dinner on 26 April, there were performances of Thai dancing and music, Muay Thai displays, Thai snacks and drinks, and a showcase of local arts and crafts. TAT also gave delegates and their partners the chance to experience Thailand's glorious history and traditional ways of life in Bangkok and in the provinces.

The warm hospitality and heart-felt welcome of the Thai people were conducive to creating a friendly atmosphere that ensured the WTTC summit was conducted in a spirit of international cooperation. This is always a bonus in global summits and shows why the kingdom is the best stage for international events.

The welcome gala showcased some of the unique Thai local experiences

Why Bangkok was the perfect venue

Bangkok has been voted as one of the world's top tourism destinations for several years and in 2016 was the gateway for most of the nearly 32 million tourists who visited Thailand. So the city was the natural choice for an international event like this WTTC Global Summit.

Thailand has so much to offer tourists from an amazing history, wonderful cuisine, beautiful beaches and welcoming people. And Bangkok, with its famously luxurious hotels, first-class meeting and conference venues, and track record of hosting international events makes it highly attractive to event organisers. The bustling city also offers a wealth of entertainment and shopping for meeting delegates and their partners to enjoy when the Summit ended.

A challenging event which ran as smooth as Thai silk

With so many high-ranking government officials, international diplomats and world leaders coming to Bangkok for the 2017 WTTC Global summit, organisation, security and schedules had to be prepared months in advance. This was to ensure they were not only world-class, but tried and tested so the event went seamlessly and successfully. And this all had to be carried out while Bangkok and its citizens went about their normal business.

The expertise and professionalism shown by Thailand's experienced meeting planners and integration of the public and private sector ensured that delegates were impressed. Among them were Mr. David Cameron, former Prime Minister of the UK; Dr. Taleb Rifai, UNWTO Secretary General, as well as ministers and high-ranking officials in the tourism and related fields from 13 nations, including Cambodia, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Myanmar, the Philippines, Republic of Korea, the USA, Vietnam and Zimbabwe. Not to mention Mr. Gerald Lawless, WTTC Chairman; Mr. David Scowsill, WTTC President & CEO, and leaders of many of the world's largest tourism enterprises.

A world of opportunities to come

Praise from delegates for the 2017 WTTC Global Summit should ensure that Thailand remains one of the first choices for organisers of high-profile international meetings and events. The success of the 2017 Summit also showed Thailand can deliver highly memorable events and can ensure security, entertainment and a taste of Thai luxury for both delegates and organisers.

TAT expects the high international profile of the WTTC Global Summit will mean that Thailand will have an enhanced appeal to any other events organisers who are looking to host events that come with a unique touch of Thainess.

The below gallery shows the 2017 WTTC Global Summit delegates enjoyed a post-event tour of Bangkok.