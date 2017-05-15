Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok launches Old Pulteney single malt Scotch whisky tasting session at Mondo

Bangkok--15 May--Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok

Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok is hosting an Old Pulteney single malt Scotch whisky tasting session at Mondo in partnership with ThaiBev, one of Asia's largest beverage producers.

The Old Pulteney tasting session, was introduced by the company's vice president of sales, Asia Mr Rowan de Arkotxa Mackenzie, featured three distinctly different labels, namely Old Pulteney 12 years old, Old Pulteney 17 years old and Old Pulteney 21 years old. Guests also enjoyed the subtle food pairings recommended by Chef Supoj.

The Old Pulteney tasting flight will be also available after the event until end of June 2017 featuring one 30 ml glass of each of these three fine single malt whiskies for THB 1,650++ per person. Guests at Mondo will be able to enjoy these famous whiskies by the glass and by the bottle at very reasonable prices.

Old Pulteney is a single malt Scotch whisky that allows guests to experience a very special maritime whisky rooted deeply in heritage and tradition. It's the touchstone brand for lovers of Scotch whisky and for consumers connected with the maritime lifestyle. Distilled in the far north of Scotland, Old Pulteney is becoming increasingly popular with single malt enthusiasts all over the world.

For more information, or to make reservations, please call + 66 (0)2 620 6666, email bkksu.info@hilton.com or visit the hotel's website at Hilton.com.