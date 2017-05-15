Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok launches Old Pulteney single malt Scotch whisky tasting session at Mondo

Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok launches Old Pulteney single malt Scotch whisky tasting session at MondoGeneral Press Releases Monday May 15, 2017 09:41
The Old Pulteney tasting session, was introduced by the company's vice president of sales, Asia Mr Rowan de Arkotxa Mackenzie, featured three distinctly different labels, namely Old Pulteney 12 years old, Old Pulteney 17 years old and Old Pulteney 21 years old. Guests also enjoyed the subtle food pairings recommended by Chef Supoj.
The Old Pulteney tasting flight will be also available after the event until end of June 2017 featuring one 30 ml glass of each of these three fine single malt whiskies for THB 1,650++ per person. Guests at Mondo will be able to enjoy these famous whiskies by the glass and by the bottle at very reasonable prices.
Old Pulteney is a single malt Scotch whisky that allows guests to experience a very special maritime whisky rooted deeply in heritage and tradition. It's the touchstone brand for lovers of Scotch whisky and for consumers connected with the maritime lifestyle. Distilled in the far north of Scotland, Old Pulteney is becoming increasingly popular with single malt enthusiasts all over the world.
Latest Press Release
The white asparagus season is short-lived, so make the most of it by enjoying this delicate, succulent dish in a variety of ways throughout May at Acqua, at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya! The Acqua chefs are serving white asparagus cream soup...
Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin led by Jan Weisheit (front), Executive Assistant Manager of Food & Beverage and Katejiraporn Kaewngarmsaard (first left), Executive Assistant Manager of Rooms gave a warm welcome to "Yumemiru...
Nat Lohsuwan, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Division, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), together with PTTEP executive presided over the 4th PTTEP Teenergy project under the theme of...
The 15 megawatt (MW) Sunshine Coast Solar Farm in Valdora powered by Trina Solar panels is on track to be fully operational by mid-2017. Photo: http://wx3.sinaimg.cn/mw690/b958d2b7ly1fflr595j5oj21kw16okjo.jpg The Sunshine Coast Solar Farm enables the...
Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok is hosting an Old Pulteney single malt Scotch whisky tasting session at Mondo in partnership with ThaiBev, one of Asia's largest beverage producers. The Old Pulteney tasting session, was introduced by the company's vice president...