An Italian Classic

Bangkok--15 May--Pathumwan Princess Hotel Chef de Cuisine Roberto Panariello has delivered another spectacular dish for his Loop Blackboard Special in May - a classic Italian savoury tart packed with warm Italian sausage, poached garden-fresh tomatoes and home-made ricotta cheese with a balsamic glaze and rocket leaves garnish. This delicious "Special" is available for lunch or dinner at just THB 340 nett per dish. Loop Italian Restaurant, Terrace and Bar: 8th floor of Pathumwan Princess Hotel Open daily from 11:00 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. For more information, please contact 02-216-3700 ext. 20818

