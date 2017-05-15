Photo Release: PTTEP continues the 4th PTTEP Teenergy project to create young conservationist

Photo Release: PTTEP continues the 4th PTTEP Teenergy project to create young conservationistGeneral Press Releases Monday May 15, 2017 09:55
Nat Lohsuwan, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Division, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), together with PTTEP executive presided over the 4th PTTEP Teenergy project under the theme of "Step up for Conservation". Expanded to cover four regions, the project aims to raise awareness and encourage teenagers to take part in natural resources and environmental conservation.
The ceremony, held at Energy Complex, was attended by Dr. Atchara Yomsin, advisor at the Sufficiency School Center, Foundation of Virtuous Youth, Dr. Chongrak Thinagul, Director of Environmental Communication Section, Department of Environmental Quality Promotion, the committee of PTTEP Teenergy project and PTTEP Teenergy members.
