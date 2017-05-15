GRAPES UNPLUGGED: PINOT NOIR Tapas Y Vino at Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit presents a leisurely evening with fine flavours of Pinot Noir on Wednesday 31st, May 2017

Bangkok--15 May--PULLMAN BANGKOK GRANDE SUKHUMVIT

After a day of meetings or sightseeing nothing beats a glass of good wine….Tapas Y Vino restaurant at Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit proves the idea is always right with, its latest leisurely wine tasting event 'Grapes Unplugged: Pinot Noir', on Wednesday 31st , May 2017 from 6:30 pm onwards.

Unplug yourself from all the rules and indulge in the flavours of Pinot Noir from all around the world. For one night only, Tapas Y Vino presents a special winelist, all made from the Pinot Noir grapes originating in France, Italy, Australia and New Zealand. In addition to the leisurely drinking, you can also enjoy delicious canape by Executive Chef Pedro Carillo, live unplugged music by Jacob Contino.

THB 500 net for free flow wine tasting with canape' or, browse through our special wine list and take advantage of a 20% discount on wine by the bottle.

Limited seat available, for enquiries and advance reservations, please contact 02-204-4158

GRAPES UNPLUGGED: PINOT NOIR AT TAPAS Y VINO, PULLMAN BANGKOK GRANDE SUKHUMVIT

Date: Wednesday 31 May, 2017

Time: 6.30 pm. – 8.30 pm.

Price: THB 500 net per person

Reservation: 02 204 4158

Website: www.pullmanbangkokgrandesukhumvit.com/offers/