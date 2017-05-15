Gourmet pizza baked at Oasis Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Bangkok--15 May--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Food Promotion : May 2017

Gourmet pizza baked at Oasis

Enjoy the perfect pizza at Oasis, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, where the chefs have created three gourmet pizzas for you to enjoy at any time of the day or evening throughout May.

Mascarpone Pizza is a thin-crust pizza topped with a creamy Italian mascarpone cheese and priced at THB 320++. Ricotta Spinach Pizza is an oven-baked folded pizza that is filled with the rich yet delicate combination of Italian ricotta cheese and spinach, and priced at THB 350++. For THB 380++, the Meat Lovers Pizza has a thin crust topped off with two types of cheese and a heaping of bacon, ham, pepperoni and hot sausage.

Oasis offers indoor and outdoor seating. Located on the lobby level, the restaurant is open from 06.00 to 23.00 hrs. For reservations please call 038-714981.