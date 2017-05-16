Royal Princess Larn Luang Press Release Homemade Pasta Sensation

Bangkok--16 May--Royal Princess Larn Luang

"Homemade Pasta Sensation" Come and experience traditional Italian dumplings. Enjoy a variety of delicious homemade pasta menus that we are delightful to serve you at lunch or dinner. The menu includes:

· Black Ink Pasta with Garlic and Crab Meat at THB 350++.

· Tortellini Stuffed with Smoked Salmon and Mascarpone Cheese at THB 390++.

· Pici Pasta and Duck Ragu Sauce Served with Grilled Foie Gras at THB 450++.

· Ravioli Stuffed with Foie Gras and Truffle Sauce at THB 520++

Away from the hustle and bustle of downtown, let's slow you down with the various taste of Italian dishes from May - June 2017 at Piccolo Italian restaurant, Royal Princess Larn Luang hotel.

For more information and reservations, please contact (0) 2281 3088 ext 106.