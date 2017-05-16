Brittany Buckwheat Galette Crepe Week At Wine Pub, Pullman Bangkok King Power

Bangkok--16 May--PULLMAN BANGKOK KING POWER
Discover 6 perfect savoury and dessert menus
French Executive Chef Dominique Ferchaud introduces his secret recipes featuring incredible crêpe and galette specialties from Brittany, France by offering his own personal Bangkok pancake twist.
Savour these scrumptious crêpe and galette menus perfectly prepared in 6 different styles from Monday 15th May to Sunday 21st May 2017

Brittany is famous for its galettes and crêpes and at the number one wine bar in Bangkok we're bringing their deliciousness for your delectation with some super savory fillings such as cheese, seafood, meat and vegetables as well as a delectably delightful sweet selection too. So pop on in to the best wine bar in Bangkok and you'll never look at a boring old pancake in Bangkok in the same way again!

· Galette Savoyarde (Potato and bacon with Reblochon cheese) THB 420
· La Campagnarde topped with egg, ham, button mushrooms, THB 380 tomatoes and Emmental Caesar salad
· Thai-style seafood galette with shrimps, calamari and mussels THB 410
· Sockeye smoked salmon and gravlax galette with potato, THB 380 lemon cream espuma and mixed salad
· Crêpe with banana flambeed with Chalong Bay rum and chocolate sauce THB 250
· Crêpe with mango and sticky rice THB 200
Starting from THB 200 net per dish   King Power and Accor Plus members receive 10% discount
For reservations, please call 02 680 9999 or visitwww.winepubbbangkok.com

