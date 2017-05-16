SALA HOSPITALITY GROUP APPOINTS NEW E-COMMERCE MANAGER

Bangkok--16 May--SALA Hospitality Group

Leading Thai luxury boutique resort company, SALA Hospitality Group, has announced the appointment of Nopporn "Geng" Jetsadajaratkul as the group's new E-commerce Manager. Mr. Nopporn will be based out of the group's corporate headquarters in Bangkok, reporting to the Group Director of Business Development.

No stranger to the group, Mr. Nopporn has been with sala rattanakosin Bangkok since late 2012, when he joined as Front Office Manager of the boutique riverside property overlooking Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) in the Thai capital, before rising through the ranks to take up the Executive Assistant Manager position. He was then promoted to become Hotel Manager of sala rattanakosin Bangkok, where he was involved in all aspects of the hotel from strategy and budgets to operations and guest interaction.

Prior to joining SALA, the well-rounded hotelier also spent close to a decade working in five-star hotels and resorts in Bangkok and Hua Hin.

In his new position at SALA Hospitality Group, Mr. Nopporn will be tasked with maximising the potential of digital marketing and online sales for all properties under the group's two brands – SALA Resorts and Spas and SALA boutique

– including the group's newest SALA Samui Chaweng Beach Resort and Spa opening in November 2017.

"We are excited to welcome Khun Geng to our team here at the corporate office. With his extensive experience from leadership positions at our top boutique properties, he will be a great addition to our team," said Nicolas Reschke, Group Director of Business Development, SALA Hospitality.

"I am excited about the new challenges and the opportunity to grow within SALA Hospitality Group, and I look forward to using my extensive experience and knowledge of our properties to ensure we are represented favourably on all digital platforms," said Nopporn Jetsadajaratkul, new E-commerce Manager of SALA Hospitality Group.

For more information, visit www.salahospitality.com