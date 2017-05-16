NEO invite pet lovers and your buddies to rocks Pet Expo Thailand 2017 With loads of pet caravans and products exhibition starting this 25 May

Bangkok--16 May--Modernteer

N.C.C. Exhibition Organizer Company Limited (NEO) is holding "Pet Expo Thailand 2017" the best pet exhibition fair for your best buddies. Loaded with various kind of pet shows and activities that pet lovers cannot miss. Bring your buddies to show in the concept "Rock 'n Friends" during this 25-28 May.

Miss Bussaya Prakobthong General Manager of N.C.C. Exhibition Organizer Company Limited, the exhibitor of Pet Expo Thailand 2017, said that each annual Pet Expo Thailand enjoys very positive feedbacks from the audiences. This affirms the position of the best universal pet expo in the country for the past seventeen years. The expo will be held under the theme "Rock 'n Friends" for this year as caravan of pets will entertain all pet lovers, and there will be many more activities for pets such as the Chubby Award Season 5, and Dog Club that enlists dogs from each breeding, for instance.

For the 2017 exhibition, the communication strategy has been changed to using viral video and introducing four Pet Idols in response to the social media society. This strategy has enjoyed highly positive response while staffs are looking for the first generation of Pet Idols through dog contest activities and will subsequently feature them in the 2018 viral video.

More than 200 vendors will participate in the events, bring wide range of products and services such as animal feeds, medicines, supplementary diets, fur cares, fur decorative equipments, clothings, ornaments, toys, training equipments, dog snacks, souvenirs, hotels that are pet friendly, animal hospitals; other merchandises such as cages, mattress, and cart; pet farms such as dog, cat, and rabbit farms; and many other services. Pet Expo Thailand 2017 estimates a turnover of over 80 million baht.

"Every Pet Expo Thailand is designed to serve current lifestyles which we cannot ignore the fact that pet owners are willing to pay more for their buddies and they always choose only premium foods, products, and services for their own pets.

Therefore, we always seeking new products and innovations in response to the needs of pet lovers for all this 17 years", said Miss Bussaya.

Pet Expo Thailand 2017 will be held during 25-28 May at 10.00 to 21.00 hrs. at Zone C, 1st – 2nd Floor, Atrium and Plaza Zone at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Further information can be obtained at 02-203-4212, 4214 and 4216 or E-mail: petexpo@qsncc.com orwww.petexpothailand.net