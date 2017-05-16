Hilton Pattaya Participates in Hiltons Largest Annual Global Career Initiative

Hilton Pattaya Participates in Hiltons Largest Annual Global Career InitiativeGeneral Press Releases Tuesday May 16, 2017 13:13
From May 15 to May 21, Hilton hotels and corporate offices around the globe are hosting hundreds of events to inform young people about the exciting and diverse career opportunities in the hospitality industry. This initiative is a part of Hilton's Open Doors commitment, which aims to positively impact at least one million young people by 2019 by connecting them to opportunities in the hospitality industry, preparing them to reach their full potential or directly employing them.
The students were assigned to 6 different departments to practice and perform the role play as a real situation; to learn the process of welcoming guests and how to check-in and check-out at Front Office, to handle a phone call at MAGIC call center, to try folding the towel and set up a guestroom at Housekeeping department, to set up a banquet table, a dinner table at restaurant and making mocktail and cocktail at Food & Beverage department, to support Chefs for preparing the ingredients and cooking for the lunch for their friends at Kitchen, and take a hotel tour to see the engineering system and other offices.
Rudolf Troestler, general manager said "These young students will face the challenge in the real working life soon. So, this is a great opportunity for them to discover themselves, prepare and strengthen the confidence. All suggestions and experiences that they received from here will support their decision to choose the right career in the near future."
Careers@Hilton Week events are a unique opportunity for Hilton to inspire job seekers about careers in the hospitality industry, and to support them by providing guidance on the skills that are vital to succeed in the workplace and beyond. Participants join Hilton for events ranging from resume clinics to networking, as well as presentations from current employees about their career paths in hospitality.
