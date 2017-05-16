ภาพข่าว: มหาวิทยาลัยหอการค้าไทย (UTCC) ต้อนรับ แขกต่างประเทศ

กรุงเทพฯ--16 พ.ค.--มหาวิทยาลัยหอการค้าไทย รศ.ดร.เสาวณีย์ ไทยรุ่งโรจน์ อธิการบดีมหาวิทยาลัยหอการค้าไทย ให้การต้อนรับ Mr. Rick A. Davis Vice President Alumni Relations Ms. Luanne Kirwin Vice President for Development Northeastern University, USA ในโอกาสที่มาเยี่ยมชมมหาวิทยาลัยหอการค้าไทย โดยมี รศ.ดร.รุ่งรัตน์ ชัยสำเร็จ รองอธิการบดีฝ่ายวิชาการ ผศ.มานา ปัจฉิมนันท์ รองอธิการบดีฝ่ายสื่อสารการตลาดและวิเทศสัมพันธ์ และคุณปาริชาต ธรรมะจินดา หัวหน้ากองกองวิเทศสัมพันธ์ ร่วมให้ต้อนรับในการมาเยี่ยมมหาวิทยาลัยฯ ครั้งนี้ ณ ห้องประชุมสภามหาวิทยาลัยหอการค้าไทย อาคาร 10 ชั้น 6 เมื่อวันที่ 15 พฤษภาคม 2560

