Salmon Sensation 2017

Bangkok--16 May--Furama Silom

Rama restaurant at Furama Silom, Bangkok present 'Salmon Sensations' Get lost in the multiple flavors, and preparation styles of 'Salmon'. Enjoy a selection of healthy and famous delicious salmon with 'Salmon Salad Roll' (THB 250 nett) serve green salad wrapped with marinated salmon and 'Salmon teriyaki sauce' (THB 390 nett) served with cooked rice and mixed vegetables. Wash your meal and refresh yourself with 'Blue Margarita' (THB 220. nett. )

Available from 1st-31st May, 2017 at Rama restaurant and De Sky @ Furama Silom and mini Rama.

Do not hesitate to make a reservation at +662-688-6824 or silom@furama.com