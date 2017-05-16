Som Tam Feast At Spice Market - Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

Som Tam Feast At Spice Market - Anantara Siam Bangkok HotelGeneral Press Releases Tuesday May 16, 2017 11:23
For authentic Thai food, look no further than "Som Tam Feast" promotion at Spice Market. Celebrating the renowned Som Tam, the signature Thai spicy salad is offered in a variety of tasty dishes to add zest to your lunchtime.
Guests can try the Thum Thad – a spicy green papaya salad with salted egg, Chinese noodle, Vietnamese pork sausage, crispy pork skin, New Zealand Mussels and river prawns. Or for another authentically Thai dish, sample the spicy green papaya salad with pickled crap in a fermented fish sauce. A range of typically Thai offerings are on this special menu, with prices starting from THB 280 ++.
The expert Thai Chef team at Spice Market have carefully considered each inclusion on the menu for discerning guests. Dine in the charming surrounds of the award-winning restaurant, voted "Most Delicious Thai Restaurant in Bangkok' by the city's residents. Resembling an old Thai spice shop, guests can soak up the charm and hospitality whilst enjoying regional specialities combining the sweet, sour and spicy flavours Thai food is celebrated for.
