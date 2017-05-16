Glutinous Rice Dumpling Festival At The Mayflower, Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--16 May--Dusit Thani Bangkok

Dusit Thani Bangkok presents "Glutinous Rice Dumpling" at The Mayflower during 15-30 May 2017.

Zongzi (Glutinous Rice Dumpling) is traditionally eaten during the Duanwu Festival, which falls on the fifth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar. A popular belief amongst the Chinese of eating zongzi involved commemorating the death of Qu Yuan, a famous Chinese poet from the Kingdom of Chu who lived during the Warring States Period.

Taste season's flavour, Dusit Thani Bangkok Glutinous Rice Dumplings of 3 unique mouthwatering fillings made from the finest ingredients including Fortune Dumpling (Abalone filling), Treasure Dumpling (Conpoy filling), and Sovereignty Dumpling (Mixed filling) with priced at THB 688++, 488++ and 188++ per piece, respectively.

For more information or reservation, please call Dusit Thani Bangkok at: +66 (0) 2200 9000 ext. 2345 E-mail dtbkdining@dusit.com Website: www.dusit.com/dtbk, www.facebook.com/dusitthani