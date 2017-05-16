Glutinous Rice Dumpling Festival At The Mayflower, Dusit Thani Bangkok

Glutinous Rice Dumpling Festival At The Mayflower, Dusit Thani BangkokGeneral Press Releases Tuesday May 16, 2017 13:18
Zongzi (Glutinous Rice Dumpling) is traditionally eaten during the Duanwu Festival, which falls on the fifth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar. A popular belief amongst the Chinese of eating zongzi involved commemorating the death of Qu Yuan, a famous Chinese poet from the Kingdom of Chu who lived during the Warring States Period.
Taste season's flavour, Dusit Thani Bangkok Glutinous Rice Dumplings of 3 unique mouthwatering fillings made from the finest ingredients including Fortune Dumpling (Abalone filling), Treasure Dumpling (Conpoy filling), and Sovereignty Dumpling (Mixed filling) with priced at THB 688++, 488++ and 188++ per piece, respectively.
