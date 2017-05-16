Street Photography - Documenting Today for Tomorrow. Monogram Asias 8x8 Street Photography Workshop @ Bangkok

Bangkok--16 May--Total Quality

The inaugural Monogram Asia's 8x8 Street Photography two-day workshop held from 29-30 April 2017 debuted over the weekend in Bangkok, Thailand.

The workshop was attended by 130 participants from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Philippines, UK and USA who learned how to develop their individual style via photogenic storytelling.

"We are thrilled with the energy and dynamism of the workshop's participants and guest artists." said Victor Chen, Marketing Manager of Monogram Asia. "A much-discussed topic during the workshop was the social role street photography plays in a country's future and the need for street photographers to document life today for tomorrow's generations. The picture stories that were told by participants through their pictures during the photo walk were incredible."

"The event was a huge success and the work doesn't stop here. We are already planning for the next instalment for 8x8 and our lenses are focused on Jakarta," Mr Chen, added.

The workshop provided participants an opportunity to gain insight from on-the-street experiences that ended with a critique and review session with the guest artists. A panel of guest speakers, including Eric Kim, Xyza Bacani, Oliver Lang, Bellamy Hunt, Take Kayo, Paul Yan, Brendan Ó Se, Gathot Subroto, Sheldon Serkin, Chatchai Boonyaprapatsara and Rammy Narula, held a series of insightful talks and roundtable discussions.

The workshop embraces documenting a city's life through various imaging devices, predominantly digital and film cameras and ever present smartphones. Its primary sponsor, Jaymart Public Company Ltd helped bring this concept to life. "Shooting street photography is sometimes spontaneous and we believe that the best camera for street photography is the one that is always with you," Jaymart's Chief Marketing Officer, Narathip Wirunechatapant, said.

Feedback from other event attendees (quoted below) highlighted the successful implementation of its unique vision:

Devon Buy, Malaysia: "Some of the speakers shared not only information very freely, but also intimate details about their lives which helped participants understand why they got into photography and their obsession with their projects."

Kitty Chirapongse, Thailand: "The best part is you are surrounded by like-minded people as you make friends and connections that helps you learn from each other."

Renzo Grande, USA: "As participants of the workshop, we got to engage and connect with the artists that we've been following. We also got the opportunity to gather among each other and learn from each other."

Wim Wijaya, Indonesia: "I love how Monogram Asia facilitated the learning process through discussions and sharing of ideas with the guest artists. Plus, having our shots from the photo walk printed by Epson was a great way to see the real result of our work."

Chaipranin Visudhipol, Thailand: "I came out with a great feeling knowing that I have more confidence approaching my subject."

Bellamy Hunt, Japan: "As an avid film photographer, I've seen a different side of photography, namely mobile photography. It is clearly a valid and developing form of photography. I've learnt a lot in myself from the other people who have worked with me in this workshop. It's been an eye-opening experience."