Royal Cliff and PEACH Welcome Thailands Distinguished Pediatricians for 21st PIDST Annual Meeting

Bangkok--17 May--Royal Cliff Hotels Group

The award-winning Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall (PEACH) was recently the chosen venue for the prestigious 21st Annual Meeting of the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of Thailand.

The PIDST meeting is held annually to gather Thailand's pediatric doctors from across the country to share new knowledge, exchange ideas and strengthen the bond between them. Distinguished doctors along with their families participated in daily exhibitions, lunch symposiums, insightful meetings and workshops as well as enjoyed the hotel's luxurious facilities.

"We have been planning this event for almost a year. Because we have a big number of participants, choosing the venue was the most critical part for us." Dr. Tawee Chotpitayasunondh, the President of PIDST and a member of the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand said. "We chose the Royal Cliff Hotels Group & PEACH because both venues serve our objectives very well with what they offer. The hotels and convention center provide impressive spaces for meetings or exhibitions and can cater to a large number of participants. The family - friendly facilities on site are also perfect for doctors who brought their families with them as they can also relax and experience a good holiday. All in all, everything truly exceed our expectations. "

Situated on a 64-acre private parkland estate overlooking the stunning Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group operates four award-winning hotels providing tourists from home and abroad with the ultimate experience. Book your stay directly with Royal Cliff and get the best price guaranteed along with value-added optional extras that will enhance your hotel stay by visiting www.royalcliff.com, contacting Reservations at (+66) 38 250 421 ext. 2732 or emailing: reservations@royalcliff.com.

PEACH is a world-renowned award-winning convention facility under the flagship of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group. Offering an ideal location, modern facility and professional service, it is the perfect venue to hold any kind of event and can accommodate up to 10,062 people theatre-style. Want to hold your next event at PEACH? Request for a proposal by contacting our Sales Managers at (+66) 38 250 421 Ext: 2845 or emailing: mice@royalcliff.com.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall (PEACH), please visit www.royalcliff.com and www.peachthailand.com