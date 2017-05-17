Soft Shell Crab by Chef Morten At Benjarong Restaurant, Dusit Thani Bangkok

Soft Shell Crab by Chef Morten At Benjarong Restaurant, Dusit Thani BangkokGeneral Press Releases Wednesday May 17, 2017 11:34
Try Chef Morten's latest creations carefully created with his unique techniques that guarantee a perfect genuine taste in every bite such as Soft Shell Crab with Papaya Salad, Fried Soft Shell Crab with Spiced Oyster Sauce, and Fried Soft Shell Crab in Yellow Curry. Prices start from THB 450++ per dish. Dusit Gold Discount can be applied.
Latest Press Release
Dusit Thani Bangkok introduces "Soft Shell Crab by Chef Morten" at Benjarong Restaurant from now until 30 June 2017. Available for both lunch and dinner. Try Chef Morten's latest creations carefully created with his unique techniques that guarantee a...
In June 2016, seven students from Mahidol University attended a programme at the University of Canterbury (UC) hosted by the College of Arts in Christchurch, New Zealand. In return, 14 UC students traveled to Bangkok in January 2017 to undertake a six...
Recently, Mr. Koji Tezuka, President of Fuji Xerox (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (3rd from left), Mr. Sommart Bunyasunanond, Vice President of Fuji Xerox (Thailand) and team received 3 certificates, to certify that Fuji Xerox (Thailand) has evaluated the...
Cachet Hospitality Group today announced the signing of a management agreement for Cachet Resort Dewa Phuket, a conversion property owned by R&B Partners Co., Ltd. Located on Thailand's largest island, the hotel marks the company's second resort...
The 5th edition of the Chengdu International Urban Modern Agricultural Expo (alternatively known as AGRO Chengdu) is set to take place in Chengdu, China from June 30 to July 3, 2017. A complete event for agricultural products and technology held in...