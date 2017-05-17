Photo Release: Fuji Xerox Achieved 3 Certificates Safety, Environmental and Quality Standards

กรุงเทพฯ--17 พ.ค.--core&peak Recently, Mr. Koji Tezuka, President of Fuji Xerox (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (3rd from left), Mr. Sommart Bunyasunanond, Vice President of Fuji Xerox (Thailand) and team received 3 certificates, to certify that Fuji Xerox (Thailand) has evaluated the International Organization for Standardization from SGS (Thailand) Company Limited. For 3 Certificate were 1. ISO27001: Information Security Management Systems: ISMS, which providing requirements for an information security management and ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of information security in the organization, that under customer's compliance and legal requirements. 2. ISO14001: To improve the environmental management system to version 2015 and commit to save environment and pollution prevention from business operations life cycle. 3. ISO9001: Quality Management System as Version 2015, to extend the service standard nationwide. Fuji Xerox emphasized that business will not affect the environment and can response customers as well. And this event was held on 25th floors at Innovative Document Solution Center, 25th floor, Suntowers B, Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road.

Latest Press Release

Collaboration between Mahidol University and the University of Canterbury (UC) is going from strength to strength. In June 2016, seven students from Mahidol University attended a programme at the University of Canterbury (UC) hosted by the College of Arts in Christchurch, New Zealand. In return, 14 UC students traveled to Bangkok in January 2017 to undertake a six...

Photo Release: Fuji Xerox Achieved 3 Certificates Safety, Environmental and Quality Standards Recently, Mr. Koji Tezuka, President of Fuji Xerox (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (3rd from left), Mr. Sommart Bunyasunanond, Vice President of Fuji Xerox (Thailand) and team received 3 certificates, to certify that Fuji Xerox (Thailand) has evaluated the...

Cachet Hospitality Group Accelerates Growth Of Portfolio In Thailand With Cachet Resort Phuket Cachet Hospitality Group today announced the signing of a management agreement for Cachet Resort Dewa Phuket, a conversion property owned by R&B Partners Co., Ltd. Located on Thailand's largest island, the hotel marks the company's second resort...

The 5th AGRO Chengdu Welcomes Enterprises from Around the World to Explore Business Opportunities in Western China The 5th edition of the Chengdu International Urban Modern Agricultural Expo (alternatively known as AGRO Chengdu) is set to take place in Chengdu, China from June 30 to July 3, 2017. A complete event for agricultural products and technology held in...

NDIA 2017 Red Ball Express Award for Plasan Sasa The National Defense Industrial Association's (NDIA) Tactical Wheeled Vehicle (TWV) Division today announced the Industry and Government recipients of the 2017 Red Ball Express Award. This year's honorees are Dani Ziv, chief executive officer of Plasan...

Related Topics