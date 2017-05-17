Antipasto Tower Set For Two

Bangkok--17 May--The Kirimaya

MYTH, our open-air restaurant for fabulous Italian cuisine, located on the upper level of MUTHI MAYA's lobby. With the unspoiled 360 degree panoramic view of the Khao Yai National Park – a stunning backdrop. Additionally featuring distinctive AUS Chilled Wagyu Beef Grain Fed – MBS 4-5 , the best in Khao Yai.

We recommend an impressive traditional first course of a formal Italian meal "Antipasto" in MYTH style.

A tower includes:

Pizza focaccia with Parma ham

Mushroom bruschetta

Risotto croquette

Pecorino cheese skewer

Now – 30 June 2017

MYTH Restaurant

Lunch 11:30 – 17:00 hrs.

Dinner 17:00 - 22:30 hrs.

THB 850++/set

How to find us

Take highway no. 1 (Phahol Yothin Road) from Bangkok to Saraburi and then take highway no. 2 (Mitraparp Road). Drive along the way to KM.57, then keep left and take flyover to Thanarat Road for another 25 km. Then turn left to Khao Yai – Wang Nam Kiew Road about 7 km. Kirimaya is on your right hand side.

For more information, please contact 044 426 000 or servicecenter@kirimaya.com