Antipasto Tower Set For Two

General Press Releases Wednesday May 17, 2017 15:48
Bangkok--17 May--The Kirimaya

MYTH, our open-air restaurant for fabulous Italian cuisine, located on the upper level of MUTHI MAYA's lobby. With the unspoiled 360 degree panoramic view of the Khao Yai National Park – a stunning backdrop. Additionally featuring distinctive AUS Chilled Wagyu Beef Grain Fed – MBS 4-5 , the best in Khao Yai.

We recommend an impressive traditional first course of a formal Italian meal "Antipasto" in MYTH style.
A tower includes:
  • Pizza focaccia with Parma ham
  • Mushroom bruschetta
  • Risotto croquette
  • Pecorino cheese skewer
Now – 30 June 2017
MYTH Restaurant
Lunch 11:30 – 17:00 hrs.
Dinner 17:00 - 22:30 hrs.
THB 850++/set
How to find us

Take highway no. 1 (Phahol Yothin Road) from Bangkok to Saraburi and then take highway no. 2 (Mitraparp Road). Drive along the way to KM.57, then keep left and take flyover to Thanarat Road for another 25 km. Then turn left to Khao Yai – Wang Nam Kiew Road about 7 km. Kirimaya is on your right hand side.

For more information, please contact 044 426 000 or servicecenter@kirimaya.com

Latest Press Release

Summer Bliss Spa 2017

The first 5-star boutique resort in Khao Yai presents: The Summer Bliss Spa 2017 package. Get 2 relaxing days of spa treatment as well as room with breakfast for everyone in the package. Choose to stay at the preferred resort: Kirimaya Golf Resort Spa,...

Antipasto Tower Set For Two

MYTH, our open-air restaurant for fabulous Italian cuisine, located on the upper level of MUTHI MAYA's lobby. With the unspoiled 360 degree panoramic view of the Khao Yai National Park – a stunning backdrop. Additionally featuring distinctive AUS...

Photo Release: #The Best Sushi Bar in Bangkok YTSB - Yellow Tail Sushi Bar Awarded in 2017 Thailand Tatler Best Restaurants

Yellow Tail Sushi Bar, represented by Mr. Nuntakorn Chang (Left), Head of Marketing and Public Relations of VIE Hotel Bangkok, MGallery by Sofitel, is delighted to announce that 'the Best Sushi Bar in Bangkok' YTSB - Yellow Tail Sushi Bar, serving...

Art with Aarti to the music of the Harp with Chiara at The Museum Coffee Tea Corner

On Sunday 21st May, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin invites guests to discover an integrating mindful healing and holistic well-being through the creative arts. Ms. Aarti Saikia, atalented artist from India will perform an expressive art...

Japan Hosts Dialogue for Quality Infrastructure - Building Asia#s Future

To realize ASEAN's sustainable economic growth, Japan's high-quality infrastructure is vital and essential. Against that background, the Government of Japan on May 10 hosted "Dialogue for Quality Infrastructure -- Building Asia's Future" in Phnom Penh...

Related Topics

Italian cuisine The Kirimaya Restaurant MUTHI MAYA featuring National Kirimaya CUISINE Italian Khao Yai